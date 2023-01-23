Political earthquake hits Delta, as PDP’s premier group, DUG, declares for APC





… this is the tsunami I promised, Omo-Agege tells Deltans

A political earthquake has hit Delta State as the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, mainstream wing, Delta Unity Group, DUG, today declared for the All Progressives Congress, APC, with a commitment to vote all candidates of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The DUG is renowned as the strategic and “intellectual “ arm of the Delta PDP.

The group previously coalesced around Olorogun David Edevbie, former Delta Governor, Chief James Ibori’s choice for Delta state governor; a choice that was rebuffed by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in favour of controversial and unpopular House Speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori.

At a Special Declaration Rally, Sunday, January 22, at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper