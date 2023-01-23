Redesigned Notes: Sensitization is to guarantee minimal collateral damage – CBN





By Peter Okutu

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, weekend stated that one of the reasons behind its sensitization activities on the redesigned currency notes was to ensure minimal collateral damage, as it concerns the lose of value of the old currency notes at the disposal of the citizens of the country.

The Deputy Director, CBN Abuja, Mr. Chika Nnwanja who explained that CBN was using both Radio and Television jingles, among platforms to deliver its messages across to Nigerians expressed fear that some Nigerians might comply early while others may wait till the last before taking their old naira notes to the Bank.

Speaking during CBN’s sensitization programme at the International Market, Abakaliki, Nnwanja emphasized that January 31st deadline for the receipt of old naira notes by banks remained sacrosanct.

He said: “What we are saying is go deposit your money with these financial outlets like the POS, and they will bring the money to the banks. The banks have been…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper