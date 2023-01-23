Russia threatens ‘global catastrophe’ if US, NATO supply weapons to Ukraine





Russian President Vladimir Putin, Speaker of Russian parliament Vyacheslav Volodin

By Biodun Busari

The Speaker of Russia’s parliament on has warned the United States, North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and other European countries of grave consequences if they aid Ukraine with military supplies in the war.

According to CNBC, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin issued the warning on Sunday, that any supplies to Ukraine will force Russia to retaliate with “more powerful weapons” that could lead to a “global catastrophe.”

The West has been contemplating helping Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to confront Russia coming from World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos, Switzerland last week.

Reacting to the deliberation, Volodin said, “Supplies of offensive weapons to the Kyiv regime would lead to a global catastrophe.

“If Washington and NATO supply weapons that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper