SANs walk out on court in Ararume’s suit challenging sack 





,

There was drama at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday as two Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs, representing the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) in the N100 billion suit filed by Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume against the company, walked out on the court.

Prof. Kanyinsola Ajayi, SAN, and Mr Etigwa Uwa, SAN, counsel to the NNPC, walked out of the courtroom following their failure to get the judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo to hear only their application for a stay of proceedings in the suit.

Ajayi, after identifying his processes, prayed the court to allow him to argue his application for stay of proceedings in the matter pending the hearing and determination of the appeal against the ruling of the court delivered on Jan. 11.

Leading other lawyers on behalf of the NNPC, Ajayi insisted that it was in the spirit of a fair hearing to allow him to move the application for a stay of proceedings and a ruling delivered before delving into other applications and the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper