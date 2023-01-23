Senate set for stormy session Monday over passage of N23.7 trn ‘Ways and Means’





By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

STRONG Indications have emerged that Senators are prepared for a very stormy and rowdy session tomorrow on how to restructure the payment of N23. 7 trillion “Ways and Means” secured from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) in the last 10 years.

Vanguard has gathered that as Senators reconvene tomorrow for the last legislative sitting before they adjourn to allow for the lawmakers to travel to their Senatorial Districts for next month’s Saturday 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, as the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan and the ruling party Senators would insist on the passage, there would be a stiff resistance from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

A Senator who spoke with Vanguard on condition of anonymity who noted that there would be total uproar as in the case of December last yearover CBN loan of N23. 7 trillion to the Federal Government said that why the kick is that the money had been spent and would…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper