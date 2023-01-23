Sipping the cultural brew of African marriage 





By Ikenna Kamalu

Authoring and publishing books on the history and sociology of the Ukwuani people have become a creed to Barr. M. Ọ. Ozah, whose latest work, Ukwuani Customary Marital System, charts a course through a hitherto unexplored literary terrain.

The New Year gift to the literary stock of Ukwuani people is an intelligent foray into the marital traditions, customs and institution of marriage in Ukwuaniland, presented in very lucid and refreshing language and laced with the intellectual vitamins of Ukwuani proverbs. It gives an insight into the marriage customs and observances of Ukwuani people, exploring their ancient and modern traditional marital culture.

In his Foreword to the book, the erudite Chief P. C. Okpor JP., a former Chairman of Ndokwa Local Government Area and retired Director, WAEC International Office, Accra, describes the book as “the first comprehensive attempt to document systematically Ukwuani…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper