Travellers stranded, as NAHCo suspends operation at MMIA





By Prince Okafor

International passengers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos were stranded as workers of aviation ground handling company, the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCo Plc) suspends operation.

The worker insisted that they will not commence operation until their salary issues are addressed.

Vanguard gathered that Royal Air Maroc, and Qatar Airlines passenger flights have been turned around while Virgin Atlantic, which is on the ground, is offloading with their staff and the cargo is still on the aircraft as NAHCO staff refused to work only passengers were disembarked.

NAHCo handles check-in, boarding, and ramp services for Delta, Turkish Air, Ethiopian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper