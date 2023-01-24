Agonies of deserted C-River community





•Residents struggle with cows for drinking water from same stream —Monarch

•Takes farmers three days to transport produce to LG h/qtrs for sale

•No potable water, travelable road, electricity, or health facility

By Ike Uchechukwu,AKWARINYI—ABU

RESIDENTS of the Akwarinyi-Abu community, comprising 15 villages in Bekwarra Local Government Area, Cross River State, have cried out over their sufferings and abandonment by the government.

The natives said they do not have potable water, struggle to drink from the same stream as cows, and lack all basic amenities, including roads, electricity and health center.

It takes at least three days, during the rainy season, for the agrarian villagers to transport palm oil, yam, groundnut and other agricultural produce in large quantities to a bigger market at Abuochiche, the local government headquarters, for sale.

The last time the government graded a road in the area was over eight years ago, but it carried…





