Aircraft leasing: Nigeria loses $2bn annually over absence

There are indications that the Federal Government may not achieve its aviation roadmap unveiled seven years ago by the current administration.

This is coming against the background of the federal government’s inability to establish aviation Leasing Company, ALC, in the country, thus denying Nigeria’s aviation sector over $2 billion annually.

Airlines lease aircraft from other airlines or leasing companies either to operate the aircraft without the financial burden of buying them or to provide a temporary increase in capacity.

Vanguard Aviation World gathered that a B737-8 can be leased for slightly more than $385,000 per month and a 12 year term with good credit. While an A320neo generating $53 million revenue and over $8.5 million at the end of lease cost $370,000 per month.

However, domestic airlines have continued to lease aircrafts…





