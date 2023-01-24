Cervical cancer: Nigeria records 32 cases, 22 deaths  daily — NIMR





•Says 36m girls, women aged 15 and above at risk

By Dickson Omobola

Concerned by the low level of public awareness on cervical cancer in the country, the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, NIMR, Lagos, raised the alarm over the high number of cases of the preventable disease.

The Director of Research, NIMR, Professor Oliver Ezechi, who spoke to journalists, lamented that an estimated 36 million women aged 15 years and over, are at risk of developing cervical cancer in Nigeria.

He said with 12,000 cases diagnosed and 8,000 deaths recorded annually, it was equivalent to 33 new cervical cases and 22 deaths daily.

Describing cervical cancer as one of the leading causes of cancer deaths in Nigeria, Ezechi noted that it is the second most common cancer after breast cancer among the country’s female population.

“Cancer of the cervix, commonly known as cervical cancer, is the fourth most common cancer among women globally. Currently, one life is lost…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper