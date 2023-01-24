Corruption: Kano Chief Judge, FIDA expresses worry over Nigeria’s ranking





…validates reviewed ACJL Rules

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Kano State Chief Judge, Hon. Justice Nura Sagir and the President of the International Federation of Women Lawyers, FIDA, Amina Agbaje have expressed worry over the position or place of Nigeria on the ranking table in the fight against corruption.

The duo frowned at the ranking during a validation workshop on the review of the Kano State Administration of Criminal Justice Law, rules (Practice Direction) towards improving the speedy dispensation of corruption cases supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

Agbaje who was represented by the National Secretary, Eliana Martins said the country’s ranking is as high as ever despite judicial, quasi-judicial and legislative attempts to curb the menace of corruption and stymie it.

She commended the efforts of the Chief Judge of Kano State and the Kano State Judiciary towards the methodology workshop of the Kano State ACJL Rules held on 1st December 2022





Source: Vanguard Newspaper