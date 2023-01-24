Delta state has never failed me since 1999 – Atiku 





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Delta State has never failed him in all his political career, from 1999 to date.

Atiku stated this while addressing supporters on the PDP campaign trail in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.

He said, “[We are here] because of the support we have received and have received all along, particularly myself. In all my political career, from 1999 to date, Delta State has never failed me.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has said his choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate was due to longstanding support from the state.

He noted that the campaign team was not in the state to campaign but to show gratitude and identify with them in all respects.

Atiku said, “I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta State and in fact, the Niger Delta sub-region altogether….





