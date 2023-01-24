ECOWAS Common Currency: Parliament blames US dollar transactions for inflation in region





File image of ECOWAS parliament.

By Victoria Ojeme

Bissau: The Speaker of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Dr. Sidie Tunis called for more political commitment towards the adoption of the ECOWAS common currency while blaming inflation in the region on the use of United States dollars in trade.

“We should be able to trade easily with our currency but that is not happening, trading with USD is naturally increasing prices on our commodities,” the Speaker said in an interview with Vanguard at the ongoing parliamentary seminar on Sequencing ECOWAS Monetary Cooperation Towards Single Currency, with the theme: “ECOWAS Common Currency and the Inter Bank Payment System as Promoters of Regional Trade,” holding in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

“As I said in my speech, there have been a lot of commitments from the Authority of Heads of States and there have been a series of meetings specifically about the single currency. Now with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper