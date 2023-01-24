Ford plans to cut 3,200 jobs in Europe





By Biodun Busari

The United States-based automobile manufacturing company, Ford has planned to cut 3,200 jobs across Europe, in its bid to reduce costs and shift focus towards electric vehicles.

According to Guardian UK on Tuesday, most of the 2,500 jobs in product development and up to 700 in administrative roles the automaker is hoping to slash are located in Germany.

IG Metall, the dominant metal workers’ union, which represents 2.2 million members in the metal, electrical, iron, steel and automotive industries, said other reductions could fall at sites in Belgium and the United Kingdom.

In the report, the workers at the Cologne site, which employs about 14,000 people, were informed of the plans on Monday.

"If negotiations between the works…





