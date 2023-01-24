Ogun 2023: We’ll deliver on our promises, Akinlade assures League of Imams





Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, the Deputy Governorship candidate to Hon. Ladi Adebutu of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun State, has vowed that their joint candidacy will deliver on their promises to the people of state.

Akinlade made the vow during an interactive session hosted by the League of Imams and Alfas in the state on Tuesday.

According to the Akinlade, who doubles as the Director-General of the Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council in Ogun State, a promise is an obligation and that only God can give someone the grace to fulfill it and their heart wants in life.

He said, “Hon. Adebutu has a good heart, true aim, and truthful comportment by picking me as his running mate and making me the DG of Atiku/Okowa Campaign in Ogun State.”

“He is a man with a viable plan to preserve our state and its people from destitution. Adebutu has proved his sense of equality, justice, and fairness by expressing his willingness to rule Ogun State for the benefit of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper