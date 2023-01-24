Russia has chosen violence over diplomacy – Famous Afro-Ukrainian dancer, Adelina Deli 





Adelina Deli

By Miftaudeen Raji

Famous Ukrainian-African dancer and choreographer Adelina Deli said Russia has fully taken to violence instead of diplomacy.

Deli made this assertion while sharing her story and the agonizing experiences the Russian-Ukraine war has left her family with, as well as the impact of the long-running war on the African continent.

Amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Deli received a call from her father from the Republic of the Congo.

Shaken by Russia’s violence and worried about his daughter’s home country, first time in 20 years the man offered his help.

Back in Ukraine, Adelina Deli and her husband were grieving their family members.

“It was March, the Dnieper River was very cold, the boat capsized and they died. Nothing can take away this pain. Pain for innocent adults and especially children,” said Deli, referring to her husband’s little brother and grandmother who died when they tried to escape the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper