Seven die in US mass shooting, 48 hrs after 72-yr-old killed 10





By Biodun Busari

No fewer than seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in Half Moon Bay city, in coastal northern California, the United States on Monday.

The suspect identified as Chunli Zhao was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.

According to Reuters, the shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco, came on the heels of another mass shooting in the southern California city of Monterey Park on Saturday that killed 11 people.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said he was visiting Monterey Park victims in the hospital when he was called away and informed of the shooting in Half Moon Bay, about 380 miles (610 km) to the north.

“Tragedy upon tragedy,” Newsom said on Twitter.

The village where the tragedy struck has recently been hit with heavy rainstorms that caused…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper