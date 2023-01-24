Vanguard’s 2023 National Economic Discourse holds tomorrow





Arrangements to host the 2023 edition of the annual Vanguard National Economic Discourse holding tomorrow at Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, in Lagos, have been concluded.

The national event, the sixth in the series which started in 2017, has gained traction over the years as a major public-private sector thought leadership platform.

It focuses on public policy reviews and interrogation of policy outcomes, as well as cross-fertilization of ideas for socio-economic development of Nigeria.

The 2023 edition of the Discourse will bring together the fiscal and monetary policy authorities as well as the private sector counterparts to do justice to the theme of the Discourse: “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal and Monetary Policies”.

The public policy content would be headlined by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning together with the monetary policy authority, the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The lead…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper