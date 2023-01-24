We’re ready to welcome Atiku to Delta — Ukori





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and immediate past chairman, the Egbema/Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation (EGCDF), Amb. (Comr.) Jude Ebitimi Ukori (JP), has said the Atiku/Okowa Presidency is one good thing that is about to happen to our nation, Nigeria.

He made this assertion while talking with our reporter on the visit of the PDP campaign train to Delta State.

Ukori said, “Delta state has historically been a stronghold for the PDP, and what will further increase Deltans’ votes is the lone fact that our well-performing governor, the man we have all grown to love and see as our leader, a man with a heart for the well-being of his people, a man we now know as a road master, H.E. Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, was chosen as the vice presidential candidate.

“We have so much confidence that this ticket of Atiku and Okowa will definitely reset this once great nation and because of their abilities, Atiku and Okowa will astound many people.”

“They will…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper