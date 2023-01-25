C’River LG boss locks out monarchs over meeting with PDP candidate





By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Chairman of Calabar Municipality Local Government Area in Cross River state, Effefiong Ita, locked out the entire traditional Rulers Council of the area from holding a stakeholders meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate, Sen Sandy Onor.

The locked monarch’s secretariat is located within the premises of the council.

The Paramount ruler of the Municipality, HRM (Ntoe) Ita Etta, told newsmen in front of the secretariat that no cogent reason was given for locking them out.

The Ndidem of the Qua’s and Paramount Ruler of Calabar Municipality explained that the clan heads of the council area were to have a meeting with the governorship candidate of PDP, when they discovered that their secretariat was locked.

His words: “We had received a notice from the PDP governorship candidate that he will meet with us (traditional rulers) by 2pm in our…





