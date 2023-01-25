Delta Central Campaign: Victory is sure, says Omo-Agege





Deputy Senate President and Delta APC Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has declared that victory in the 2023 polls is certain for the party, both at state and national levels.

Senator Omo-Agege who spoke as the ongoing Delta APC ward-to-ward campaigns closed in Delta Central told teeming crowds of supporters at Ogor, Ughelli and Agbarho, Ughelli North LGA, Tuesday, January 24, that he is confident beyond doubt that APC will sweep the polls at all levels in the coming elections.

At all three locations, the rallies were attended by tumultuous crowds of enthusiastic supporters, in what observers described as a photo-finish conclusion of the Delta Central leg of the campaign.

The APC guber candidate used the occasion to send a strong message to Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and operatives in the state to desist from any plans to disrupt the elections, and that such a gambit would be firmly resisted.

He said intelligence reports indicate that Delta PDP, …





Source: Vanguard Newspaper