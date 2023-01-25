El-Buba urges Nigerians to vote Obi/Datti to deliver good governance





Says money won’t win 2023 elections

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Nigerians have been urged to have faith in the emergence of a new Nigeria and vote for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti who would drive the process for the good of every citizen.

The Convener, Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria, IBBN and Coalition for a Better and Brighter Nigeria, CBBN, Prophet Isa El-Buba, made the appeal in Jos during a training and activation of grassroots mobilization retreat (the critical final phase) organized for some Obi/Datti support groups across the country.

The cleric tasked the participants at the training to network, be united and stay focused on the goal of redeeming the nation by mobilizing 40million Nigerians to vote for Obi/Datti who have the requisite qualifications of actualizing a new Nigeria and ending mediocrity in governance.

His words, “… uncircumcised political leaders…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper