Germany to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine  

By Biodun Busari

Germany has finalised to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine after weeks of diplomatic pressure as the war against Russia nears its one year in February.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor confirmed this on Wednesday, marking a landmark moment in the West’s support for Kyiv that follows weeks of intense pressure on Berlin from some of its NATO allies.

According to CNN, Scholz told his Cabinet of his decision that Germany will further strengthen its military support for Ukraine.

Speaking on this, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said. “The Federal Government has decided to make Leopard 2 battle tanks available to the Ukrainian armed forces,” he said.

"This is the result of intensive consultations…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper