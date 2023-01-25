I‘ll unseat Abiodun with Amosun’s support, says Otegbeye





Mr Biyi Otegbeye, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Governorship candidate in Ogun, says with the support of former Gov. Ibikunle Amosun, he will defeat incumbent Gov. Dapo Abiodun in the forthcoming governorship election.

Otegbeye, who claimed that he was enjoying the backing of Amosun for his candidacy, made the assertions on Tuesday while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta after securing a court judgment, which reinstated him as the ADC Governorship candidate.

NAN recalls that Amosun, a serving Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had openly declared his support for Otegbeye and the ADC, insisting that Abiodun must not returned as governor.

Otegbeye, condemning the alleg endorsement of Abiodun by traditional rulers in the state, said that Amosun’s endorsement of his candidacy override the “procured endorsements” by the governor.

According to him, he has been procuring endorsement everywhere and two weeks after, I visited my…





