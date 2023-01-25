Jubilation as FG registers informal sector trade union





.

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Amid jubilation, the Federal Government, yesterday presented a letter of approval of registration to an informal sector trade union, the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transport Workers of Nigeria, AUATWON.

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun, informed that the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige made the presentation at a ceremony in his office.

The membership of the new union comprises all app-based transport workers, online transport services, and e-hailing drivers and operators in Nigeria.

Making remarks before the presentation, Ngige described the registration of the new union as a milestone in labour administration, particularly in the trade union services segment, adding that it marks a continued global journey to formalise the informal sector, which constitutes the larger population in the world of work.

The Minister noted that prior to now,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper