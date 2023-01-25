‘Most female colleagues have Sugar Daddy,’ Anita Joseph replies Kunle Remi





Anita Joseph and Kunle Remi

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph reacts to Kunle Remi who questions why some of his female colleagues are succeeding more than their male counterparts.

The ‘Anikulapo’ star made this known in a recent edition of the ‘Honest Bunch’ podcast, narrating how female colleagues drive to a movie location with their expensive cars and act like they don’t need the money.

Read also: Homosexuals abound in Nollywood – Success John

He further noted that he knows how much the movie project costs sometimes, and also has an idea of how much these actresses are paid for the same movie, yet he is surprised at the luxurious lifestyle they live.

He said, “How come the girls seem to be doing better than the men? That is a very valid question. I get to set, I probably drive my normal moderate car then you see your co-actress pull up. Not just pull up o, pull up.

“You start looking at it like, I’m a leader right? I probably…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper