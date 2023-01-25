Nigerian singer, Tems nominated for Oscar 2023 awards





By Biodun Busari

Nigerian music star, Temilade Openiyi, widely known as Tems has been nominated for the 2023 edition of the Oscars in the category of Best Original Song.

Tems was nominated for her contribution as a songwriter for Rihanna ‘Lift Me Up’, soundtrack for Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The music sensation was involved in co-writing “Lift Me Up” with Barbadian singer, Rihanna; music producer, Ludwig Göransson; and Black Panther’s director, Ryan Coogler.

American rapper, Snoop Dogg recently requested a collaboration of a hit song with Tems, attesting to the global rising fame of the 27-year-old star.

The whole list of nominees was made public on Tuesday, and the sci-fi multiverse hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped it with 11 nominations.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper