No government has completed abandoned projects like Buhari — APC





.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says no successive government in Nigeria, has been able to complete abandoned projects like the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Dr Tom Ohekere, Head, Media Good Governance Campaign Committee, APC 2023 Independent Campaign Council(ICC), said this when he spoke with newsmen shortly at after the committee’s inaugural meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ohekere said the APC-led Federal Government should be commended for completing abandoned projects by successive governments in the country.

He said the meeting was to evolve modalities for the APC Good Governance Campaign Committee.

He said the committee’s major objective was to sensitise Nigerians at the grassroots people on the achievements of the APC-led government at both the state and federal levels.

Ohikere added that the essence was to enable those at the grassroots to appreciate the achievements of the Buhari-led APC government.

He said the committee was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper