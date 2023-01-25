POLL: DUG defection’ll not give Delta APC victory — Amechi





By Tunde Oso

A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State, Chief Tony Amechi, has described the celebrated defection of some members of the party christened: Delta Unity Group, DUG, to the major opposition, the All Progressives Congress, APC as a dance of shame and time-wasting, adding that, nothing can stop the broom party from being randomly “disgraced at the polls.”

“With or without that bunch called DUG, the APC will taste the bitter pill of defeat come March 11, 2023”, Amechi said.

Chief Amechi, who is the Chairman of Tony Amechi Foundation, TOF revealed this in a statement to Vanguard on Wednesday, noted that those who claimed to have defected to the APC were all spent forces, who have outlived their political relevance and seeking what he called rehabilitation in other groups because the PDP has outgrown them by all standards.

The Ajuwa of Aboh Kingdom noted, “Politics is dynamic with a life of its own and nobody owns any party…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper