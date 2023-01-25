Stop court action, let’s talk things over, Tinubu tells ex-minister, Uche Ogah





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged the ex-minister of state for Steel and Mines Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, to stop all court cases he filed over the Abia state governorship primaries and come and meet him to talk over the matter.

Ogah had filed a suit challenging the declaration of Emenike as the governorship candidate of the party.

Tinubu, who stated this at the Abia State APC presidential and governorship campaign flag-off at the Umuahia township stadium, explained that his position over the governorship dispute is clear to all as Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of the party and should be supported to win the election.

His words; “Two persons are in court over our governorship flag. But whether they are in court or not,my position is that Chief Ikechi Emenike has gotten the governorship flag of our party and will be supported to win the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper