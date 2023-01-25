Vanguard Economic Discourse: Nigeria needs efficiency in ways of collecting taxes  – Niyi Yusuf  





Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Niyi Yusuf

The Chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Niyi Yusuf said Nigeria needs to institutionalize efficiency in the administration of its tax collection systems.

Yusuf stated this while speaking as the Keynote Speaker at the annual Vanguard Economic Discourse 2023 tagged, “Taming Inflation and Stimulating Growth: The Place of Fiscal & Monetary Policies” ongoing at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mmbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said, “Nigeria needs to improve more on widening its tax nets as opposed to increasing taxes. We don’t need a fixed tax. All we need is efficiency in the way we collect our taxes.

The NESG is a non-profit, non-partisan private sector organisation with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, private sector-led globally competitive economy.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier, a former Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper