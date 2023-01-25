Why Buhari is passionate about infrastructure development — Fashola





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has explained that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government was committing so much money to infrastructural development because without infrastructure businesses cannot grow.

Fashola said this at the 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO ) held in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director (Press and Public Relations), Blessing Lere -Adams, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The Minister was quoted as saying road construction in Nigeria has improved dredging, granite, laterite and quarry businesses and NARTO is one of the major beneficiaries of moving goods and services during construction works.

Fashola advised NARTO to enforce weight regulation from the loading point for the safety of our roads and also ensure that their members are professionally trained drivers.

The statement read in part, “The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper