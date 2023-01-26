Anambra: Resident doctors begin warning strike over assault of members





The Association of Resident Doctors, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra, has commenced a five-day warning strike over the incessant assault of its members allegedly by patients’ families.

This is contained in a communique signed by the group’s President, Dr Chinwe Ndukwe, and General Secretary, Dr Egbue Obiora, and made available to newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

According to the communique, the strike took effect on Wednesday night.

It stated that the body had shut down medical services in the institution.

It further stated that the association would no longer tolerate the life-threatening assaults of its members.

It charged the hospital management to ensure that those arrested in connection with the unruly act were prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The association had an emergency general meeting, following the physical assault and near-death experience of its member,” the communique added.

Narrating…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper