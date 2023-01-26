



…launches Nigerian Domestic Card

Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched the Nigerian National Domestic Card Scheme, Afrigo.

Launching the card virtually, this morning, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said that transaction charges on all cards would henceforth be paid in naira, except for international transactions.

According to him, Afrigo would be cheaper and would be a matter of national pride, with the potential to boost financial inclusion.

Details later…

The post BREAKING: CBN bans dollar charges on domestic transactions appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper