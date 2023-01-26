Bullion vans at Tinubu’s house missed address – Lagos APC Secretary





Bola Tinubu

The Lagos State Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ayodele Adewale, has claimed that the bullion vans spotted at the residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s residence on the eve of the 2019 presidential election “missed their way.”

Adewale stated this while speaking in an interview on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Thursday.

According to him, the bullion van matter had been put to rest a long time ago.

He said, “On the bullion van or no bullion van and all of that, I think that matter has been put to rest. There was no money in the bullion van. The bullion vans that even came missed their way to have come there.

“I was in that house on that very day and it was not on an election day. The bullion vans missed their way to have come there.

Adewale further said, “There are some companies that have high (number of) staff (members); that pay their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper