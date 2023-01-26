Death penalty: Why Nigeria can no longer sit on the fence — Lawyers





By Ise-Oluwa Ige

In this piece, Vanguard Law and Human Rights reviews the January 16, 2023 death sentences passed on six murderers in Osun State alongside the circumstances surrounding the growing number of inmates on death row in Nigeria and concludes that it is high time the government stopped sitting on the fence regarding the retention or abolition of death penalty in its statute books.

Background

On January 16, 2023, an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo sentenced six men to death by hanging in two separate cases after convicting them of armed robbery and murder offences.

The convicts are Hammed Rafiu, Rasidi Waidi, Kayode Sunday, Owolabi Bashiru, Mutiu Azeez and Afolabi Mayowa.

The trial judge, Justice Jide Falola, in the first case, pronounced death sentence on Hammed Rafiu (37); Rasidi Waidi (39); Kayode Sunday (29); and Owolabi Bashiru (54) for robbing and killing a Lagos-based businessman and ex-staff of FCMB, Mr Victor Akinbile, said to be a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper