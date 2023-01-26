Don’t heat-up polity, emulate other ex-Presidents — Lagos APC tells Obasanjo





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has told former President Olusegun Obasanjo to shun acts and statements capable of heating up the polity ahead of the February 25, 2023, presidential polls.

The Publicity Secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Seye Oladejo, made the remarks at a forum at LTV ground, Ikeja, organised by the APC-Presudebrial Campaign Council, PCC, Lagos Media and Publicity Committee, led by former Lagos State Commissioner fur Information and Strategy, Kehinde Bamigbetan.

Oladejo, urged Obasanjo to concentrate on enjoying his retirement like other former heads of state and presidents of Nigeria, rather than heating up the polity in the form of endorsement.

APC maintained that there is no political relevance in the recent comment by Obasanjo in endorsing a Presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 presidential poll.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper