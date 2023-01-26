Gunmen kidnap Chawai traditional ruler in Kaduna State





Gunmen have abducted Chief Joshua Ahmadu, the District Head of Chawai in Kauru Local Government of Kaduna State.

Ahmadu’s abduction was confirmed on Wednesday by Mr Abel Adamu, President, Chawai Development Association (CDA).

Adamu, in a statement signed by Mr Raphael Joshua, Public Relations Officer of CDA, said that the traditional ruler was kidnapped Tuesday night “by unknown gunmen who invaded his house at Zambina”.

“It was reported that the kidnappers stormed the house of the traditional ruler in their numbers around 9:30 p.m. and took him away,” Adamu was quoted as saying.

The CDA President was further quoted as expressing dismay over the situation while assuring residents that CDA was working hard to ensure that the victim was released unhurt.

“Already, relevant authorities and heads of security operatives on special duty in the chiefdom have been duly informed and have already swung into action to rescue the traditional ruler.

“We are…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper