‘Homosexuality is sin, not crime’, says Pope Francis

By Ada Osadebe

Pope Francis has criticised laws that criminalise homosexuality as “unjust”, saying God loves all his children just the way they are.

Recall that the Pope, last year, called out parents around the world to never condemn their children if they are gay.

Meanwhile, the Vatican in 2021 said the Catholic Church and its priests cannot bless same-sex unions, arguing that God “cannot bless sin.”

On its criminalisation, according to Aljazeera, the Pope made his stand known in an interview with ‘The Associated Press’ on Tuesday.

He pointed out that Catholic bishops all around the world, who support legislation that criminalises homosexuality and excludes LGBTQ people from society,…





