Late Prof Aje, was a strong pillar behind establishment of Achievers University, says Akeredolu





Late Prof Aje, former VC, Achievers University , Owo.

—- A gem that can never be forgotten —Pro Chancellor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, of Ondo state, has described the late vice-chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Prof Olabanji Aje, as a strong pillar behind the establishment of the institution.

Akeredolu, in his reaction to the news of the passing of the late Vice Chancellor, recalled that ” on several occasions, he had cause to hold series of meetings with late Professor during the formative stage of Achievers University when they both served, alongside other eminent personalities, as members of the Board of Trustee of the institution.

“Professor Aje played principal roles in the establishment of the institution. His contributions to the birth of the University are immeasurable.

” We held a series of meeting together while seeking a license for the establishment of the school from the National Universities Commission”

The…





