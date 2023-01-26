Melaye’s mockery of Tinubu appalling, says group





By Innocent Anaba

NATIONAL Coordinator and Convener of Social Rehabilitation Group, SRG, Dr. Marindoti Oludare, yesterday, urged Nigerians to ignore the ‘show of shame’ displayed by Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Senator Dino Melaye, mocking the health condition of All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Oludare, in a statement, said it was appalling for the PDP to be making jest of people living with health conditions.

The statement reads: “I just saw a video of PDP making jest of Asiwaju’s health condition. We all know brother Dino didn’t know better. But the vice-presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Dr Andy Uba and other PDP stalwarts found this show of shame amusing.

“This shows that PDP is a travesty of a party. These are a bunch of crass ass politicians. They feel it’s right to make jest of people living with health conditions.

“There are Nigerians whose fathers, mothers, and children…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper