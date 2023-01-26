NLC support for Peter Obi hasn’t changed – Wabba





–As labour vows to vote for credible, worker friendly candidates

—Urges CBN to review naira redesign policy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The organised labour on Thursday said that its decision to support the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi and his running mate Datti Ahmed was sacrosanct.

The organised labour under the aegis of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, said that Nigerian workers will only vote for candidates that are workers friendly in the forthcoming elections.

This is as the NLC has demanded an urgent action from the nation’s apex bank the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, to review the Naira Redesign policy including the extension of its timelines.

Speaking during an interactive session with labour reporters in in Abuja, the out-going President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said that people are tired of all bad governance and the pain it has inflicted on the masses over the years.

He urged workers in the country to ensure…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper