Presidential polls: ‘Charlatans out to scuttle Tinubu’s ambition’





By Dapo Akinrefon

A group, The Patriots Roundtable, on Thursday, expressed worry over those trying to scuttle the ambition of All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu saying their plans will fail.

The group, in a statement by its Director General, Prince Uthman Shodipe-Dosunmu described those out to ensure Tinubu’s defeat as charlatans.

The statement, titled ‘Between Asiwaju and his Agonists’, reads: “The gloves are off. The fray is now in the open. We will no longer give any quarters nor be muffled by flawed characters playing saintly articulations, horrid men of yesterday pretending pulchritude.

We are our worst enemies; at least a depraved minutiae of the Yoruba league in cahoots with the usual suspects: the venomous nepotistic little tribalists pretending patriotic zeal.

“Yes, we know them all: the conflicted, confused, confusing, straw, mercenary little men who would hide under the preachment of nativity as they sink in dirty ,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper