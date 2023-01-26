



Prof. Jonathan Aremu, a don, said on Wednesday that the use of multiple currencies by ECOWAS member could hamper economic integration in the sub-region.

Aremu, a professor of International Economic Relations at Covenant University, Nigeria expressed the thought on Wednesday while delivering a paper titled, “Conceptual Issues in ECOWAS Integration” at the First 2023 Parliamentary Seminar of the ECOWAS Parliament in Bissau, Guinea Bissau.

The university teacher who is also a Consultant on ECOWAS Common Investment Market said the implementation of the ECO is a key vision on the ECOWAS integration agenda.

The seminar with the theme “ECOWAS Common Currency and the Inter-bank Payment System as Promoters of Regional Trade” was organised to provide a forum for discussions on ways to actualise the implementation of the region’s single currency, the “ECO”.

Aremu said the use of a common currency by ECOWAS countries would pave way towards achieving the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper