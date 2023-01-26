What to expect from human relations, workplaces in 2023





.

By Juliet Umeh

What does the future of work look like? This is probably the most prevalent question in the HR and work domain in recent times.

Pre-covid 19, different theories emerged about the future of work, all attempting to speculate how people, the workplace, and hiring will transform the future. As we witnessed, the pandemic sped up some of those speculations by accelerating the adoption of remote work across companies globally. Post-2020, many traditional companies evolved to hybrid working conditions, some retained the fully remote culture, especially for distributed teams, and a few re-instituted on-site resumptions.

However, the year 2022 saw major layoffs across organisations globally, especially those within the technology space. Several other companies initiated a hiring freeze till 2023, sending waves of uncertainty and leaving Human Resource professionals with piles of work on their desks – to ensure that outgoing employees navigate their transition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper