2022 NBA Power Forward gets rave review





…As GSS Karu win boys, girls B’ball championship tourney in FCT

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The 2022 Power Forward finals has been hailed for its impact on youth development following the successful completion of its ninth edition in Abuja, the country’s capital city.

Power Forward, a youth development initiative of ExxonMobil, the National Basketball Association and international non-governmental body – Africare, teaches prevention and hygiene promotion.

It also seeks to inculcate life skills such as leadership, respect and personal responsibility in secondary school students in FCT through basketball and other relevant programming.

The event, which took place in Abuja on Thursday, included a basketball clinic with former NBA player Cedric Ceballo, community outreach as well as the boys and girls final games of the 2022 Power Forward basketball season which held at the National Stadium, Abuja.

Students from 40 secondary schools made up 42 teams (30…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper