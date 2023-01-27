BVAS: INEC to conduct mock voter accreditation in 436 PUs





89.3% of new PVCs collected in Lagos

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As part of its self-assessment mechanisms in the lead-up to the February/March general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has concluded arrangements to conduct a nationwide mock accreditation exercise, using its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this on Friday in Abuja at a strategy review meeting with National and Resident Electoral Commissioners RECs.

The exercise which is slated for Saturday, February 4, would take place in 436 poling units.

Accordingly, 12 polling units have been designated in each State of the Federation and four in the Federal Capital Territory FCT on the equality of the country’s 109 Senatorial Districts for the exercise.

The commission also hailed the enthusiasm shown by Nigerians in collecting their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs, noting that in Lagos for instance, which has the highest number of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper