CBN applauds banks in Ogun over circulation of new naira notes

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

As the January 31st deadline for the phasing out of the old N200, N500 and N1000 note approaches, officials of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Abeokuta Branch on Thursday visited various Mobile money/Point of Sales agents in Ogun State to monitor the implementation of its recently introduced cash swap policy.

The cash swap programme is targeted at fast-tracking the withdrawal of the old notes from circulation.

The apex bank recently directed its super agents to swap the old N200, N500 and N1,000 naira notes for the newly redesigned notes under the policy.

“Super agents are companies licensed by the CBN to recruit agents for the purpose of agency banking”.

The agents were expected to swap up to N10, 000 per person while amounts above N10, 000 would be treated as deposits”.

The officials, who visited agents across the state including; Ijebu-Ode, Sango Ota, Ilisan-Remo, Ikene, Sagamu amongst others said the move was to ascertain…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper