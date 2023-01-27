Coalition of political parties adopt Atiku, Okowa for presidency





.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Thursday, endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta.

The CUPP from the 11 States of the South-South and South-East Geopolitical zones stated this in a communiqué read by its Spokesman, Prince Henry Eze, in Asaba, Delta.

The group led by its zonal Chairman, Mr Ken Ikeh, said that adopting the Atiku-Okowa ticket was in line with the vision of the CUPP founding fathers.

He said that the state of the nation has forced the CUPP in the 11 states in the South-South and South-East, to scrutinize the Presidential candidates of the political parties for the 2023 general elections.

“This is with a view to adopting one of them as a consensus presidential candidate in line with the vision of CUPP founding fathers.

“The CUPP, arising from a critical assessment meeting, therefore gladly endorsed the candidacy of Atiku…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper