Leave us out of your misfortunes, Atiku- Okowa Campaign tells Tinubu





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has advised the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to leave the PDP campaign out of his manifest problems with President Muhammadu Buhari which found expression in his continued vitriolic attacks on the person of the President.

The PDP Campaign said it was indeed pathetic that in less than 24 hours after Tinubu stood on the public stage at his Presidential Rally in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to accuse the Buhari administration of creating fuel scarcity and redesigning the naira to scuttle the 2023 election, he is turning around to blame the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for his woes.

Ologbondiyan said, “Is it not strange that Asiwaju Tinubu wants the world to believe that his caustic remarks against Buhari where intended for Atiku Abubakar and the PDP when neither Atiku nor PDP is involved in the monetary policies or the failure to arrest the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper